H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Codexis (CDXS)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Codexis (CDXS), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.27, close to its 52-week low of $12.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 34.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Codexis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

Based on Codexis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $343K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $461K.

Codexis, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and sale of proteins. The company offers enzyme optimization services and developing biocatalyst products. The firm operates through the following segments: Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics.