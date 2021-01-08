H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Chiasma (CHMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Chiasma (CHMA) on December 1 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chiasma with a $14.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Chiasma has an average volume of 750.9K.

Chiasma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available by injection. Its products include octreotide capsules and clinical trials. The firm’s Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, seeks to develop oral medications. The company was founded by Shmuel A. Ben-Sasson and Guy Yachin in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.