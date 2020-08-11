H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Calithera Bio (CALA)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calithera Bio with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Calithera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CALA in relation to earlier this year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.