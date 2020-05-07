H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.67, which is a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.99 and a one-year low of $43.30. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 821K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BPMC in relation to earlier this year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.