H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 309.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.