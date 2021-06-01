H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Angion Biomedica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.33, implying a 273.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.30 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Angion Biomedica has an average volume of 113.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.