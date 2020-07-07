H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anavex Life Sciences with a $11.50 average price target.

Based on Anavex Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.25 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

