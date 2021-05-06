H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.76, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, Bausch Health Companies, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Addex Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target.

Based on Addex Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.82 million and GAAP net loss of $2.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through single segment which includes developing drugs to improve human health. It is focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. In addition, it is also engaged in the development of the dipraglurant and ADX71441 program. The company’s geographical area of operations includes Switzerland and Europe.