H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Replimune Group (REPL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on Replimune Group (REPL) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.75, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $30.50 average price target.

Based on Replimune Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.66 million.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.