H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Ocugen (OCGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Ocugen (OCGN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocugen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $0.90.

Based on Ocugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.77 million.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.