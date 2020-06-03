H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Nabriva (NBRV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRV) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Hold with an average price target of $1.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nabriva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $301K and GAAP net loss of $23.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.