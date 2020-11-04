H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xoma (XOMA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Xoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

The company has a one-year high of $28.85 and a one-year low of $14.14. Currently, Xoma has an average volume of 33.05K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.