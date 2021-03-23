H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xoma (XOMA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Xoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, representing a 37.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.58 million and net profit of $22.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.