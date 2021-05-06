H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 40.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75, implying a 170.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.50 price target.

vTv Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $196M and has a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTVT in relation to earlier this year.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.