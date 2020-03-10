H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 33.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urovant Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Urovant Sciences has an average volume of 63.49K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UROV in relation to earlier this year.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for urologic conditions. Its pipeline includes Vibegron (RVT-901) and URO-902. The company was founded on January 27, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.