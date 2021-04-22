H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trevena (TRVN)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Trevena (TRVN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevena with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Trevena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69K and GAAP net loss of $11.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.45 million.

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, or CNS. The company product pipeline consists of Olinvo, TRV250, and TRV734. Trevena was founded by Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.