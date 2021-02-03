H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Transcat (TRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Transcat (TRNS) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.81.

Buck has an average return of 31.7% when recommending Transcat.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #703 out of 7271 analysts.

Transcat has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

The company has a one-year high of $37.65 and a one-year low of $16.50. Currently, Transcat has an average volume of 28.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRNS in relation to earlier this year.

Transcat, Inc. engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.