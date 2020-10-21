H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.87, close to its 52-week high of $31.97.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 48.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.50, a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on TG Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38K and GAAP net loss of $52.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38K and had a GAAP net loss of $36.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGTX in relation to earlier this year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.