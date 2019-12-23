H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tecogen (TGEN)

In a report issued on December 20, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Tecogen (TGEN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 42.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tecogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $586.2K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $603K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tecogen, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services; and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.