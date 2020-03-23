H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Synlogic (SYBX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Synlogic (SYBX) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Synlogic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.93 million.

Synlogic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in drug discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. The firm focuses on SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, which are orally administered and target hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria. It also works on SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered which treats cancer.