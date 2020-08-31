H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a one-year high of $39.04 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Stoke Therapeutics has an average volume of 130.7K.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.