H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.6% and a 60.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, which is an 116.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $534.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.