H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Rubius Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.99 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Rubius Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.3M.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.