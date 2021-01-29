H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Provention Bio (PRVB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVB), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Provention Bio with a $28.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $4.72. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 797.7K.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

