H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ProQR (PRQR)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR (PRQR), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ProQR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.33, a 319.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.07 and a one-year low of $5.49. Currently, ProQR has an average volume of 234.5K.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

