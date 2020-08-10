H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Precigen (PGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Precigen (PGEN) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 37.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precigen with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Precigen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.84 million and GAAP net loss of $56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Frank, a Director at PGEN bought 2,968 shares for a total of $9,409.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. The product pipeline includes Isobutanol, Isobutyraldehyde, Farnesene, and Isoprene. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

