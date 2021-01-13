H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Personalis (PSNL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Personalis (PSNL) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.78, close to its 52-week high of $46.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Personalis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.80 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Personalis has an average volume of 860.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSNL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Personalis, Inc. provides genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.