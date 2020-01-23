H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $1.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, Onconova Therapeutics has an average volume of 16.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer.