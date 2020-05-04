H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX) on April 30 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 36.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.60, representing a 38.2% upside. In a report issued on April 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.35 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Novavax has an average volume of 7.8M.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

