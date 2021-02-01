H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.78 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average volume of 278.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.