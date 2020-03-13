H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nabriva (NBRV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva (NBRV) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 33.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $6.00 average price target, representing a 488.2% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Nabriva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.83 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.