H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 80.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.38 average price target.

Based on Motus Gi Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33K and GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $5.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOTS in relation to earlier this year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.