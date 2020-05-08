H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Loop Industries (LOOP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Loop Industries (LOOP) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loop Industries with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.65 and a one-year low of $6.06. Currently, Loop Industries has an average volume of 60.52K.

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company, which engages in owning patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber. It produces LOOP branded PET plastic resin which is found in water bottles, consumer packaging, and carpets. The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.