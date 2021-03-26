H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.10, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.9% and a 14.3% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and FibroGen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liminal BioSciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Liminal BioSciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $639K and GAAP net loss of $23.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.35 million.

Liminal BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical corporation. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic products focusing on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, autoimmune disease or inflammation and cancer. It operates through the following segments: Bioseparations, Plasma-derived Therapeutics, and Small Molecule Therapeutics. The Bioseparations segment offers prometic’s core bioseparation technologies and products. The Plasma-derived Therapeutics segment provides efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment manufactures drug candidates such as PBI-4050, PBI-4547, and PBI-4425. The company was founded on October 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.