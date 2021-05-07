H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics (KROS), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keros Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a one-year high of $88.80 and a one-year low of $25.60. Currently, Keros Therapeutics has an average volume of 133.9K.

Keros Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.