H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $9.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Read More on INO: