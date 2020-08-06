H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Idera (IDRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Idera (IDRA) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 43.8% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Idera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Idera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDRA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.