H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $2.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.51 and a one-year low of $1.22. Currently, Hecla Mining Company has an average volume of 9.95M.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island, Junea, Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.