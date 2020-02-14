H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genocea Biosciences with a $32.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.28 and a one-year low of $1.99. Currently, Genocea Biosciences has an average volume of 154.7K.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses.