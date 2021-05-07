H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics with a $19.83 average price target, representing a 96.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Fulcrum Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $345.7M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.46.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.