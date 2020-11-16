H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evoke Pharma (EVOK), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoke Pharma with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Evoke Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.63 million.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.