H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 44.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 70.6% upside. In a report issued on April 22, William Blair also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.44 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 3.37M.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

