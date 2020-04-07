H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, CytoDyn has an average volume of 5.41M.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

