H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cortexyme (CRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme (CRTX) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.84 and a one-year low of $21.30. Currently, Cortexyme has an average volume of 96.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.