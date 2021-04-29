H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cleanspark (CLSK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Cleanspark (CLSK) on April 20 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 64.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cleanspark with a $47.50 average price target, implying an 117.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.60 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Cleanspark has an average volume of 2.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cleanspark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.