H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Check-Cap (CHEK)

Austin Angelo- March 16, 2021, 6:27 AM EDT

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap (CHEK), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check-Cap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.49 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Check-Cap has an average volume of 26.7M.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in developing gastrointestinal imaging devices. It develops capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to detect polyps, masses and colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

