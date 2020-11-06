H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Celldex (CLDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex (CLDX) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.82, close to its 52-week high of $19.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Celldex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Celldex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $236K and GAAP net loss of $11.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $715K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.78 million.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.