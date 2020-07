H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 36.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Can-Fite BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on Can-Fite BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $192K and GAAP net loss of $1.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $289K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological and ophthalmic diseases. Its products include pipeline drugs such as CF101, CF102 and CF602. The company offers drugs for the treatment of Psoriasis, Rheumatic Arthritis, Glaucoma, Uveitis, Crohn’s disease, Osteoathritis, Hepatitis C, and Liver Cancer. Can-Fite BioPharma was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.