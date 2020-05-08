H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.17.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.28 million and GAAP net loss of $4.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.64 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.