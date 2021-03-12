H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Corcept Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.80, which is a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $10.26. Currently, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average volume of 146K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.